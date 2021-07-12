Audius Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.64 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Audius has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $111.30 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002811 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

