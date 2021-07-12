Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $295.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

