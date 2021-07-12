Automata Network (ATA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.04 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $69.11 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00045025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00111733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00159419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,012.35 or 1.00059251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00960421 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

