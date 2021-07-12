Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson Sells 2,428 Shares

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.75. 1,322,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,958. The stock has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.93.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
