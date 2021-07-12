AutoNation (AN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN opened at $103.23 on Monday. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95.

In other news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.