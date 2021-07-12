Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Shares Up 5.4%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (CVE:XLY) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,630,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,248,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLY. Raymond James set a C$0.40 price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.50 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

