Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $51.04 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $51.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $12.30 or 0.00037113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00263069 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00037186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

