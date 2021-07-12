Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Holdings Lowered by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.75. 1,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,652. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

