Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.02

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 9973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,074,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.