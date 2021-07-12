Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88. 2,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 303,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,029,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,786,000 after buying an additional 734,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

