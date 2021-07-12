Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) COO Sells $141,979.82 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 2,362 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $141,979.82.
Shares of NYSE AXNX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,632. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.19.
Axonics Company Profile
