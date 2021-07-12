Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) COO Sells $141,979.82 in Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NYSE:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 2,362 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $141,979.82.

Shares of NYSE AXNX traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,632. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $68.19.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

