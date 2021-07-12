Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller Sells 140,000 Shares

Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.
Ayro stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. 54,169 shares of the company were exchanged.
Ayro Company Profile
See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.