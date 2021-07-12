Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller Sells 140,000 Shares

Ayro, Inc. (NYSE:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

Ayro stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. 54,169 shares of the company were exchanged.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

