Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 4% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 37,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,225,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

A number of research firms have commented on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get Azul alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $334.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Azul by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Azul by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.