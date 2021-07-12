AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.85

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.85 and last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 250062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,211,000 after buying an additional 620,736 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

