Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €285.00 Price Target

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

Linde stock traded up €5.00 ($5.88) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €246.70 ($290.24). The stock had a trading volume of 560,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. Linde has a twelve month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a twelve month high of €250.65 ($294.88). The firm has a market cap of $128.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €243.64.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

