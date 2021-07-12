Backer Marianne De Sells 5,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARWR) Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00.

Shares of NYSE ARWR traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.78. 491,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,022. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

