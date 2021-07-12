Badger DAO Market Cap Tops $84.79 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $84.79 million and $4.42 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $8.67 or 0.00026114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00053112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.00887768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005399 BTC.

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,785,405 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

