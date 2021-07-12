Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,702,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,554,080. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.73 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 568.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

