Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ball by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

