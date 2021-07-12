BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,371,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.24. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.75.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

