Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Research analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index began coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAND. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.42. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $107.01 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $62,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,733.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 2.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

