Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $414.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

