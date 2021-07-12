Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 96,732 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of Celsius worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $173,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Celsius by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of CELH opened at $71.45 on Monday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

