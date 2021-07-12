Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.50 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Green Plains worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,088 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE opened at $34.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

