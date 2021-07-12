Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.69 Million Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 357.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.84% of A10 Networks worth $13,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 996,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,300,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 679,447 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $917.20 million, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ATEN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.