Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Lakeland Financial worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $60.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.64. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

