Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,977 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

