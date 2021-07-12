Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,109 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Glatfelter worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $634.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

