BankFinancial Co. (NYSE:BFIN) Director Purchases $39,602.50 in Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NYSE:BFIN) Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50.

Shares of BankFinancial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,432. BankFinancial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

