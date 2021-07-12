BankFinancial Co. (NYSE:BFIN) Director Purchases $39,602.50 in Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NYSE:BFIN) Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50.
Shares of BankFinancial stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,432. BankFinancial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $11.96.
BankFinancial Company Profile
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.