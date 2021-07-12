Barclays Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,940 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,940 ($51.48) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,575 ($46.71).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,445.50 ($45.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £80.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,405.06. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70).

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

