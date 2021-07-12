Barclays PLC Acquires 2,606 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of AMERISAFE worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 77.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMSF opened at $58.84 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

