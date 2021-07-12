Barclays PLC Acquires 270,036 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 175.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $733.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

