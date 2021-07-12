Barclays PLC Acquires 4,317 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of ScanSource worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ScanSource by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ScanSource by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ScanSource by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.38. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $673.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

