Barclays PLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 139,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.