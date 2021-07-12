Barclays PLC Buys 7,012 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Dynex Capital worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DX stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $593.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

