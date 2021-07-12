Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 232.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Codexis worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after buying an additional 135,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after buying an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 118,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 14.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 118,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.28. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,403 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

