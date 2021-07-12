Barclays PLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 646.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,739 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Watford worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watford by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Watford by 889.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Watford by 80.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 37.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

