Barclays PLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Woodward by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Woodward by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWD. Truist raised their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

WWD stock opened at $123.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.