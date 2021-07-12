Barclays PLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

