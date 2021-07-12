Barclays PLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of bluebird bio worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in bluebird bio by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after acquiring an additional 338,678 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $7,176,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 421.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $30.57 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

