Barclays PLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

