Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Caleres worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caleres by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.69.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,046. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

