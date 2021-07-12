Barclays PLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

DEO opened at $190.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.81. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

