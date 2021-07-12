Barclays Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

ETR:AIXA opened at €21.05 ($24.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €18.93. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €23.56 ($27.72). The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.46.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

