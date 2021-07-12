Barclays Reiterates €67.50 Price Target for Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG)

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DLG. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.82 ($75.08).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €64.88 ($76.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.19. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

