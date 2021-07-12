Barclays Reiterates €750.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €573.27 ($674.44).

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.