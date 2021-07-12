Bart Swanson Sells 2,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bart Swanson sold 1,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

ZM traded down $5.96 on Monday, hitting $379.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,820. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

