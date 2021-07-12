Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $1.42 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $568,630.50 and approximately $17,447.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00004275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.38 or 0.00886239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005418 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 573,707 coins and its circulating supply is 401,827 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

