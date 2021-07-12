Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €81.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.40 ($92.24).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €68.01 ($80.01) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.42.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

