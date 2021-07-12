Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.40 ($92.24).

ETR BAS opened at €68.01 ($80.01) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.42. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.34.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

